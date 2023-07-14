Non-payment of timely salary to KSRTC employees cannot be allowed to continue: Kerala HC

Noting that the employees of the state transport corporation, KSRTC, were not being paid salaries on time despite toiling hard, the Kerala High Court on Thursday said "the situation cannot be allowed to continue like this".

Justice Devan Ramachandran warned the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that if the salaries of its employees were not fully honoured by July 20, its Managing Director will have to be present online to explain why.

With this direction, the court listed the matter for hearing on July 20.

The court also questioned why KSRTC was being pushed into this kind of financial distress when its employees were working at more than satisfactory levels which was evident from the income of over Rs 220 crore being generated each month now.