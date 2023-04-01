'None should suffer incarceration without legal authority', SC on protection of personal liberty

Citing the judgment in the K.S. Puttaswamy case, the bench added that even in the absence of Article 21, the state has no power to deprive a person of his life or personal liberty without the authority of the law.



"It logically follows from there that life and personal liberty are inalienable and are rights that are inseparable from a dignified human existence", it added.



The top court made these observations while considering the legal question in a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a Bombay High Court order, which granted default bail to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank money laundering case.



It said an accused is entitled to default bail if the charge sheet is not filed by the 61st/91st day of the remand, and declined to entertain ED's appeal against the high court order.



"The order of the high court granting default bail to the respondents by applying the proviso (a) (ii) of Section 167(2) CrPC is found to be in order. Hence, we uphold the impugned judgment dated 20.08.2020 passed by the single judge of the Bombay High Court. Any other pending issues arising from these appeals are to be addressed by an appropriate bench of this court," said the bench.