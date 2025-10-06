North India hit by rain and snow, on orange alert as temperatures dip

A major weather shift has swept across large parts of northern India, bringing fresh snowfall in the upper reaches and widespread rainfall in the plains, leading to a significant drop in temperatures and a palpable shift to winter-like conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for several regions, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds in the days ahead.

In the Kashmir Valley, fresh snowfall was reported in the higher altitudes on Monday, including Sinthan Top in Anantnag, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Razdan Pass in the Gurez Valley, and Bangus in Kupwara.

These developments were accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the plains, including Srinagar city.

The sudden change in weather caused daytime temperatures to plunge nearly 10ºC. Srinagar, which recorded 22.6°C the previous day, saw the maximum drop to around 11°C on Monday, 6 October. Officials have forecast continued wet weather across the region over the next 24 hours.

Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh experienced the season’s first snowfall on Sunday morning, with Rohtang Pass and the Dhauladhar range blanketed in white.

The snow and subsequent rainfall triggered a sharp decline in temperatures, prompting the Kullu district administration to suspend vehicular movement to Rohtang Pass and advise against travel along the route.

Mild snowfall was also observed on the Dhauladhar range, while several districts, including Kangra and Chamba, received overnight rain, pushing mercury levels down and introducing early winter-like conditions.

Hill towns like Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Palampur, Dalhousie, Chamba, and Bharmour witnessed a marked change in weather, with chilly winds replacing the unseasonal warmth of recent days. Intermittent rainfall through Monday morning brought dense fog to upper mountain regions.

Reports of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds ranging from 30 to 61 kmph came from areas such as Kufri, Jot, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra, Shimla, and even lower hills like Bilaspur and Hamirpur. Several incidents of uprooted trees due to heavy downpour and wind were also reported.