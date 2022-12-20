Northeast Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of being part of mob

A court in New Delhi has granted bail to a man whose profile photo was allegedly used for tweeting a photograph of a rioting incident during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying there was no "clear-cut evidence" against him. The accused was arrested after being identified by the complainant in the present case as being part of the riotous mob.

The court was hearing the bail application of Anant Bhardwaj, who was arrested in connection with a rioting incident in Dayalpur in February 2020.

“The application is allowed and the applicant (Bhardwaj) is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond and surety bond in the sum of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on Monday.