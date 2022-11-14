Northeast Delhi riots: SC refuses to stay criminal proceedings against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

It noted that the high court had issued notices on the applications moved by Hussain for quashing the FIR registered against him for rioting and under sections of the Arms Act at the Khajuri Khas police station, and the proceedings emanating from the FIR.



The top court said that the high court has posted the matter for further hearing on January 25 while refusing to stay proceedings on a separate application moved by Hussain saying multiple FIRs have been lodged for the same.



Hussain has been in judicial custody since March 16, 2020.