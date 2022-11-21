Northeast's first Unani medicine centre opened in Silchar

It was handed over to the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush.



Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Ayush system of medicine has reinvigorated its acceptability among people after the proven results of benefiting lakhs of people during the Covid-19 pandemic. The effectiveness of the Ayush system of medicine in enhancing the quality of life of people is a proven fact, and that's why we are working on a medical system where the best of contemporary medicines can be supplemented with the traditional medicinal practices of Ayush."



He added that Unani is one of the most celebrated traditional medicines, not only in India but in other countries as well.



"It is a matter of great pride that this state-of-the-art institute on Unani medicine is now functional from Silchar to help people avail effective treatment and regain quality of life," Sonowal said.