Not a criminal or terrorist, will continue to fight for my passport: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

"Am I a terrorist or an anti-national", PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija asked on Friday, a day after she was issued a "country-specific passport" for two years to allow her to study in the United Arab Emirates.

The 35-year-old had moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in February after her application for a passport was not cleared following an adverse report by the J-K Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Her passport had expired on January 2 and she had applied for a fresh one on June 8 last year.

The court directed the Regional Passport Office (RPO) to look into the merits of the case. Following this, Iltija, who wants to go for higher studies, has been issued a passport that is valid from April 5, 2023 to April 4, 2025, according to a letter by the RPO to the additional solicitor general.