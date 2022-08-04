Truth cannot be barricaded, we will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi

"I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do," he said in his first response after the ED sealing the Young Indian office.



On the barricading issue, he said "truth cannot be barricaded", and added his party will continue to protest.



The former Congress chief said the BJP government thinks its can "silence us by putting some pressure on us".



"But we will not be silenced," he said. "What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing in this country and against democracy, we will stand against it whatever they may do. It does not matter."

