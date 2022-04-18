'Not discriminating with anyone', says Delhi Police chief over allegations of one-sided probe

Speaking on the allegiance of accused Ansar with a particular political party, the Commissioner, without mincing any words, said the police goes by the evidence. "We will take appropriate and effective legal action against anyone who is found involved in the incident and our investigation is subject to the scrutiny of the court so there will be no discrimination," Asthana noted.



He further said that some people through social media are trying to prevent the normalisation of the situation. "We are continuously monitoring the social media and if felt necessary legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," said the Commissioner.



Apart from investigation, the Delhi Police have also spoken with over 20 peace committees, i.e., the Aman Committees. "We are ensuring that just because of a handful of anti-social elements, the ordinary citizen should not suffer. We have seen this before also that in such kinds of incidents, only unsocial elements take part, the common man has no relation with such activities," he said.