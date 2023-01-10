Not for me or you to decide if song is right or wrong: Javed Akhtar on 'Besharam Rang' row

"I think we should have trust in that certification, the cuts that they suggest and what they pass," Akhtar said.



According to reports, the CBFC suggested the film's production banner Yash Raj Films to make changes to Besharam Rang' and remove all the mentions of the Indian intelligence agency RAW and Prime Minister's Office from the movie, scheduled to be released on January 25.



Featuring leading lady Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini, 'Besharam Rang' has found itself in the centre of a proverbial storm for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.



Protests in several parts of the country have been held against the song.



Last week, posters of "Pathaan" were vandalised in a mall in Ahmedabad and members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal stated they would not allow the screening of the movie in Gujarat unless their issues over the song were resolved.



Asked to comment on how fringe elements were protesting against the film, Akhtar disagreed saying it was not the fringe but politicians who had expressed their disappointment over the song.



"There are no fringe elements, the ministers are talking these things. Forget about the fringe elements. The Madhya Pradesh home minister has said it," he added.



Last month, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took objection to Padukone's costume in the "Besharam Rang" and had said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening in the state.



The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board had also sought a ban on the film for "misrepresenting Islam".



"If he (the minister) thinks there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they (should) watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with the Centre's film certification, we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre," Akhtar further said.