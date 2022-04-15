Not scared of losing post for raising farmers' issues: Meghalaya governor

When a reporter pointed out that now, all the files he had signed as the Jammu and Kashmir governor will be under the CBI scanner, Malik said, "I have no problems with that."



"The CBI has not contacted me, I have said what I had to say. If they ask me, I will tell, because I have nothing to hide," he said to another related question.



Malik was the last governor of Jammu and Kashmir before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in August 2019.