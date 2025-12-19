Congress to protest MGNREGA dilution, calls it ‘Not winter but pollution session’

A day after Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill—replacing the 20-year-old MGNREGA introduced during the UPA era—the Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of being fundamentally anti-worker and undermining rural livelihoods.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh announced that the party would launch a massive nationwide protest against what it termed the “dilution” of MGNREGA, with the roadmap to be finalised at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on 27 December.

According to sources, the CWC meeting will deliberate on the contours of nationwide protests, with members being asked to submit proposals to chalk out a coordinated roadmap of agitation.

Speaking to the media, CWC permanent invitee and MP Manickam Tagore said, “MGNREGA was introduced by our party as a guarantee of employment for the rural poor. The totalitarian Modi government is now targeting this landmark legislation. Its dilution will hit rural livelihoods hard and trigger a surge in migration from villages to cities. We will take this fight from Parliament to the streets.”

Echoing Tagore, Ramesh alleged that the Bill was pushed through Parliament without adequate discussion or consensus, accusing the Modi government of reducing Parliament to a mere rubber stamp.