'Notebandi' destroyed economy, 'votebandi' destroying polity: Cong on 10 yrs of demonetisation

Congress renews its attack on demonetisation on the 10th anniversary of the 2016 decision.

Jairam Ramesh says 'notebandi' damaged the economy and 'votebandi' is undermining the polity.

A Scroll analysis says over 99.3% of the demonetised currency returned to the banking system.

The analysis finds that India remains a cash-intensive economy despite the expansion of digital payments.

The Congress on Sunday renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, saying the 2016 decision had devastated the economy and alleging that what it called 'votebandi' was now destroying the country's political system.

“Notebandi devastated the economy. Votebandi is destroying the polity. Both are the contributions of the PM,” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh shared a screenshot of a media report that described demonetisation as a disaster in 2016 and a resounding failure 10 years later.

On 8 November 2016, Modi had addressed the nation and announced the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, effectively invalidating 86 per cent of the cash in circulation. The government had cited the need to eliminate black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing as key objectives of the exercise.

The Congress has consistently criticised the decision on its anniversaries, calling it reckless and arguing that it damaged the economy without achieving its stated objectives. The party has previously described it as a “monumental blunder” and accused the government of repeatedly shifting the goalposts to justify the exercise.

A Scroll analysis published on the 10th anniversary of demonetisation has revisited the economic impact of the decision, questioning whether it achieved its original objectives or delivered lasting changes to the economy.

One of the most significant findings concerns the return of scrapped currency to the banking system. More than 99.3 per cent of the demonetised notes eventually returned, contradicting expectations that a substantial portion of the currency held as unaccounted wealth would remain outside the banking system.

Before the exercise, estimates cited by supporters of demonetisation had suggested that between Rs 3 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore, or around 20-30 per cent of the currency held by the public, would not return. The anticipated windfall for the government did not materialise.