Noted artist Vivan Sundaram passes away

"Extremely sad to share that Vivan Sundaram has passed on. He was one of the finest artist, activist I have known for over 35 years. His demise is a big loss to the art world and also to the creative cultural resistance. He was a rare person, generated extremely interesting ideas, meticulously planned them and worked round the clock to implement them.

I have worked with many artists but have not met anyone like Vivan. He would fight like hell for what he thought was right but was an extremely gentle person on the other hand.It is a huge personal loss as well. My deepest condolences to Geeta and Anuradha Kapoor, Navina and to all his family members and friends. We have lost a very sensitive, creative and gentle person. In grief," wrote social activist, Shabnam Hashmi on Facebook.