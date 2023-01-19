Noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan passes away at 89

Noted Assamese poet and Jnanpith awardee Nilmani Phookan passed away on Thursday. He was 89.



Phookan was undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to old-age related health issues.



He died at the hospital around 11.55 a.m.



Speaking to the media here, Abhijit Sarma, superintendent of GMCH, said that the poet was being treated by doctors from the cardiology, neurology, anesthesia, and medicine departments.



Phookan complained of difficulty in breathing and was admitted to the GMCH from a private hospital on Tuesday for advanced treatment.