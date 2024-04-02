Noted Malayalam writer quits Sahitya Akademi alleging political interference

A controversy erupted after noted Malayalam writer C Radhakrishnan resigned as an eminent member of the Sahitya Akademi citing political interference. Radhakrishnan strongly protested against this year’s Akademi Festival being inaugurated by a Union minister, who, according to him, lacks any known credentials in literature.

In his resignation letter addressed to Sahitya Akademi member secretary K Sreenivasarao, Radhakrishnan said: “I strongly protest against this year’s Akademi Festival having been inaugurated by a cabinet minister of the Government of India, a person without any known credential whatsoever in literature.”

On 11 March, Union minister of state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the 39th edition of ‘Sahityotsav: The Festival of Letters’.

He alleged that this was the first time such a thing had happened in the illustrious history of the Akademi, which has consistently upheld the autonomy of the institution against pressures to yield to political clout.