Nothing Phone (1) triggers controversy in India, company clarifies

"However, at this point -- this is not about the review units. This is regarding the fake letter that was pulled out of a fake Nothing box without any disclaimer. This has been misunderstood by many as an official communication from us," Sharma clarified on Twitter.



"As a new brand, our journey will be full of bouquets and brickbats. We know that. But misrepresentation and misleading claims is absolutely not acceptable," he added.



Nothing Phone (1) will be available in India for a pre-order introductory price of Rs 31,999.The 6.55-inch device offers 50MP dual camera at the rear, a refined Nothing operating system (OS), 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+ and a custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.



The sale of Nothing Phone (1) in India will start on Flipkart from 7 p.m. on July 21.