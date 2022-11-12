Now $8 Twitter Blue service disappears on iOS app, users flummoxed

Several Twitter users on Friday reported that the new $7.99 Blue subscription service suddently disappeared from their iOS app, as Elon Musk claimed the platform has hit an "all-time high of active users".

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong said that Twitter seems to have unlaunched the new $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription.

"Checked with Twitter's API and the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue Verified is no longer listed for production," she commented.