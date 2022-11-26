Now, a new video of Satyendar Jain with Tihar Superintendent surfaces

During investigation, the ED learnt that Awasthi and others in IFFCO generated proceeds of crime and layered it through various unrelated entities and it was then transferred to the entities controlled by them.



The allegations include receipt of illegal commission by the accused from the overseas suppliers through a complex web of fake commercial transactions via multiple entities registered outside India (controlled by the accused persons) to camouflage the fraudulent transactions as genuine.



"Awasthi (father of Amol Awasthi & Anupam Awasthi) and Parvinder Singh Gahlaut (father of Vivek Gahlaut) wield considerable influence in the Fertilizer industry by virtue of their position as Managing Director of IFFCO & Director of IPL (U. S. Awasthi) and Managing Director of IPL (Parvinder Singh Gahlaut).