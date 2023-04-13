Now BJP raids its own leader

Maharashtra’s political weather has heated up to the extreme this summer. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has initiated major action against senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s Vaidyanath Sugar Factory in Parli, Beed district, Maharashtra.

The GST officials reached around 10 am to the factory. The preliminary reports claim it's in connection with the evasion of GST of ₹12 crore. The reports also suggest that Munde's factory may be sealed. GST officials had already served notice to Munde.

However, the GST inspection and raid taken against Pankaja has sparked high discussions in the political circle as the BJP so far was using the central agencies as a tool to threaten only opposition leaders. However, this is the first case wherein the BJP has initiated action against their own politician.