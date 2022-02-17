Now hijab row erupts at Andhra Pradesh college

After the students were not allowed to attend the classes, their parents and community elders reached there. Police also reached the college and held talks with the college principal, parents and community elders. The students showed their identity cards with burqa and questioned why a problem is being created now.



As the matter reached the Krishna district collector, he asked the college management to attend the classes. Principal Kishore told reporters that they allowed the students on the direction of the collector. He said the students at the time of admission had agreed to the school regulations about dress code.



The two students, however, argued that they have been coming to the college in prescribed uniform but wearing burqa over it but no one ever raised an objection. "Everyone will have their own culture and this should be respected. We take pride in what we wear," one of the students is heard in the video.