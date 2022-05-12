Now, internet services snapped in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

After Karauli, Jodhpur and Bhilwara, internet services have been suspended in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan following communal tension in Nohar town after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader was attacked on Wednesday night.



He was referred to Bikaner where his condition is stated to be critical.



Officials confirmed that a few unidentified people attacked VHP leader Satveer Saharan on Wednesday night injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the Government District Hospital, Hanumangarh, in a critical condition from where he was referred to Bikaner after his condition deteriorated.