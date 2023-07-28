Now Jharkhand Assembly to pass bills only in Hindi

The Jharkhand Assembly has decided that from now onwards the drafts of bills to be introduced and passed in the House will be prepared only in Hindi.

The draft of the Bill will be sent to the Jharkhand Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan for approval only in Hindi.

In the last two years, several bills passed by the State Assembly were returned by the Governor on the grounds that their Hindi and English drafts either contained errors or lacked uniformity.

The Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato says that if the Raj Bhavan or the state government feels the need then they can get the bills passed in Hindi translated to English.

Bills being returned from the Raj Bhavan only because of an error in translation from Hindi to English cost the State Assembly a lot of time in the process of getting them re-passed.