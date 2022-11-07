Now Meta plans to lay off 'thousands' of employees this week: Report

After mass layoffs at Twitter, it is another Big Tech company's turn as the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta is reportedly set to lay off 'thousands' of employees this week.

The "large-scale" job cuts, to begin from Wednesday, could affect "thousands" of workers, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

"Social-media company's planned cuts expected to affect many thousands of its workforce. The planned layoffs would be the first broad head-count reductions to occur in the company's 18-year history," the report, citing sources, said late on Sunday.