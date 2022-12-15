Now, single fathers employed in Haryana government too entitled to child care leave

Single fathers in Haryana government can now take up to two years off over their entire service period to take care of their children, a privilege earlier given only to women employees.

The male employees entitled to child care leave can be unmarried, widowers or divorced, under a draft amendment to Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016, approved at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Like women employees, men can take these 730 days off to take care of their two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18.