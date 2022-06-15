Now, Uma Bharti throws cow dung at liquor shop in MP

Continuing her agitation against the liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti threw cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha town in Niwari district.



Bharti has been demanding total prohibition in the state for quite some time.



Earlier, she threw stones at a liquor shop in Bhopal and recently she also sat in protest in front of a liquor shop in the state capital. However, this is the first time she has expressed her anger outside Bhopal.



Bharti had earlier warned that she will take her agitation against liquor and use of drugs across the state. Bharti in a tweet claimed the shop was not approved for the spot where it was located, and that it was a crime to open such an outlet in the holy town of Orchha.