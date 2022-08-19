NPS Karamchari Mahasangh to intensity stir for old pension scheme

The New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM), which is currently holding a relay hunger strike in Shimla, will soon intensify its agitation for restoration of the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh, it said on Friday.



NPSKM state president Pradeep Thakur said that the body will hold a virtual meeting with its district representatives and other office-bearers soon to chalk-out a strategy for future course of action.



"One thing is sure, we will intensify our agitation but what protest we will do to put pressure on the government to achieve our target of restoration of OPS, will be decided in the virtual meeting, he said.