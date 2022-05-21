NRC head files complaint against predecessor for data anomalies'

Assam coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) Hitesh Dev Sarma has lodged a complaint with the CID against his predecessor, Prateek Hajela, and others accusing them of committing anti-national and criminal activities while updating the register.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is, however, yet to register an FIR against those being accused who included several officers and data entry operators associated with the process, a senior police official said on Friday.

The NRC, an official record of bonafide Indian citizens living in Assam, was updated under the supervision of the Supreme Court and released on August 31, 2019, leaving out more than 19 lakh applicants. However, it has not been notified by the Registrar General of India.

Hajela, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, had been appointed by the apex court as the NRC state coordinator in 2013. He was released from the charge on November 12, 2019, and the court ordered his transfer from Assam to his home state Madhya Pradesh.

We have received a petition from the NRC office. Due procedure has to be maintained before the CID registers any case. We are pursuing the petition, the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

In his complaint, a copy of which is available with PTI, Sarma has alleged anomalies in Family Tree Verification and other document verification processes during updating of the NRC.