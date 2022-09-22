NREGA Sangharsh Morcha observes action day nationwide from September 21-23

The NREGA Sangharsh Morcha is a national platform of workers' collectives, trade unions, organisations and individuals engaged in public action on NREGA.



"Thousands of NREGA workers from 13 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are carrying out "Kaam Do Abhiyaan" and staging demonstrations, rally, public meetings against the blatant violation of law by the central government in making MGNREGA payments", it said in a release.



The NREGA Sangharsh Morcha said that while MGNREGA has very positive impacts, it has instead become fruitless, and exploitative, where workers who have put in honest hard work, have to wait for their wages endlessly. In such a situation, there is a need to firm up NREGA implementation and end systematic corruption to ensure that workers get their basic NREGA entitlements like timely payment of wages, work on demand, compensation for late payment, unemployment allowance, said the Morcha.