NRF's high-tech solution: AI device to prevent sleepy train drivers

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is developing an artificial intelligence-based device that would be able to read the blink rate of drivers and alert them or stop the train in case they are feeling sleepy, according to sources.

In June, the Railway Board had asked the NFR to develop the device.

The device — called Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS) — will not only sound an alert but also apply emergency brakes in case a driver loses alertness for a certain period of time. RDAS will be interfaced with a vigilance control device to apply emergency brakes, the sources said.