NSA case: 6 Ukrainians, an American sent to 30-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on 6 April sent seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians and one US citizen, to 30 days in judicial custody in a case involving alleged breaches of national security.

The accused were produced before NIA Special Judge Prashant Sharma after the completion of their custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court allowed the agency’s plea seeking judicial custody following earlier custodial interrogation. On 16 March, the court had granted 11 days of NIA custody, which was later extended by another 10 days.

The accused have been identified as US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and Ukrainian nationals Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor.

Allegations in FIR

According to the investigation officer, citing the FIR, some of the Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas on different dates and travelled to Guwahati before proceeding to Mizoram without obtaining mandatory permits such as Restricted Area Permit (RAP) or Protected Area Permit (PAP).

They allegedly crossed into Myanmar illegally from Mizoram.