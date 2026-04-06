NSA case: 6 Ukrainians, an American sent to 30-day judicial custody
Case relates to suspected coordination between foreign nationals and insurgent groups operating in India’s Northeast and neighbouring Myanmar
A Delhi court on 6 April sent seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians and one US citizen, to 30 days in judicial custody in a case involving alleged breaches of national security.
The accused were produced before NIA Special Judge Prashant Sharma after the completion of their custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The court allowed the agency’s plea seeking judicial custody following earlier custodial interrogation. On 16 March, the court had granted 11 days of NIA custody, which was later extended by another 10 days.
The accused have been identified as US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and Ukrainian nationals Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor.
Allegations in FIR
According to the investigation officer, citing the FIR, some of the Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas on different dates and travelled to Guwahati before proceeding to Mizoram without obtaining mandatory permits such as Restricted Area Permit (RAP) or Protected Area Permit (PAP).
They allegedly crossed into Myanmar illegally from Mizoram.
The probe agency has alleged that the accused travelled to Myanmar to provide pre-scheduled training to Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs).
Court observations
In its earlier order granting custody, the court said the allegations could not be viewed in isolation.
It noted that apart from illegal travel, the accused were allegedly linked to groups that supported proscribed Indian insurgent organisations by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training.
“These allegations definitely involve national security and the country’s interests,” the court observed.
The case broadly attracts provisions under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the court noted.
The NIA is continuing its investigation into the alleged cross-border links and activities of the accused.
The case relates to suspected coordination between foreign nationals and insurgent groups operating in India’s Northeast and neighbouring Myanmar.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines