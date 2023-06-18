'NSA Doval joins distorians': Congress reacts to 'Bose & Partition' remarks

The Congress on Saturday criticised National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for his comments that if Subhas Chandra Bose had been alive, India would not have been partitioned, saying he has joined the tribe of "distorians".



In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Ajit Doval, who doesn't speak much, has now joined the tribe of 'distorians'. Did Netaji challenge Gandhi? Of course he did. Was Netaji a leftist? Of course he was. Was Netaji secular? Of course, staunchly and stoutly so. Would the Partition not have happened if Netaji was alive then? Who can say, because by 1940 Netaji had formed the Forward Bloc. You can have opinions on this but it is a contrafactual question."



Targeting the NSA, Ramesh said: "One thing Doval did not say. The man who championed the Partition of Bengal was Syama Prasad Mukherjee in the face of strong opposition from Sarat Chandra Bose, Netaji's elder brother. I am sending Doval a copy of Rudrangshu Mukherjee's fine book of 2015, Parallel Lives. He should at least sniff some real history."