NSE fraud case: CBI arrests Anand Subramanian

"Ravi was asked to join the investigation. He responded to our summon. He was called at the Delhi office where he was grilled. He is also a suspect in the case," said the CBI source.



Ravi too was evasive and tried to evade a lot of questions. He also requested that his LOC should be closed.



Chitra Ramakrishna, the former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange was recently grilled by the CBI in Mumbai. On February 18 she got her statement recorded with the federal probe agency.



The CBI had asked her around 50 questions. She had tried to play the victim card by claiming that she didn't know a lot of things. She also had claimed that she was innocent and somebody was trying to frame her.



The CBI had asked her, for how long she had been sending mails to Yogi Baba, was she given any cut for sharing classified information, if yes where has she invested the money.



The CBI had already opened Lookout Circular against Chitra, Anand Subramanian and Ravi Narayan.



Sources told IANS that Chitra and two others involved in the case were flight risk and hence the LOC was issued against them.



The CBI had lodged an FIR against Chitra on the basis of the 192-page report of SEBI in which she has been accused of leaking classified information to a Yogi who lived in the Himalayas.