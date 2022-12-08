NSE phone tapping case: HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Pandey was arrested by the ED on July 19 and was subsequently sent to judicial custody.



In August, the trial court had rejected Pandey's bail in the case and said the material available prima face showed he was actively involved in the execution of recording and monitoring of calls at the NSE, and was directly communicating with the bourse staff as well as those of the iSec Services Pvt Ltd, the company he founded and which was responsible for the cyber security audit of the NSE.



The trial court had noted that the material collected by the investigating officer "prima face" showed the retired IPS officer was in de facto control of the affairs of iSec even after 2006, when he resigned as a director, and kept attending meetings with NSE officials.



It had said since the applicant was the chief of Mumbai Police till June 30, 2022, the apprehension of the investigating agency that he may influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence was not unfounded.



The ED had on July 14 arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the former MD and CEO of the NSE in the phone tapping case.



Ramkrishna was then already in jail in the CBI case relating to the co-location scam at the NSE. She was granted bail in this case on September 28.