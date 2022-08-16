NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on ex-Mumbai top cop's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the phone tapping and snooping of the employees of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) between 2009 and 2017.



Hearing the matter, Justice Jasmeet Singh also issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a separate petition moved by Pandey seeking quashing of FIRs against him in offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), under various provisions of the Information Technology Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and Prevention of Corruption Act.



During the course of the hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of the petitioner.



The matter will be heard on September 16.