NSE scam: Court denies bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian

On April 1, 2013, Ramkrishna became the CEO and MD of NSE. She brought Subramanian to the NSE as her advisor. Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015 before being made Group Operations Officer and Advisor to the MD between 2015 and 2016, despite having no exposure to the capital market.



Previously working as a mid-level manager in Balmer and Lawrie, he had seen his salary increase from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.68 crore annually, and then to Rs 4.21 crore.



Subramanian quit NSE in October 2016 and Ramkrishna left in December 2016. The CBI swung into action in the case in 2018 and has been probing the matter since then.