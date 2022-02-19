NSE's mysterious SiddhaPurush in glaring conspiracy of moneymaking with Ramakrishna, Subramanian

The unknown person told Ramakrishna how to structure and devolve responsibilities including Subramanian to be kept out of key management personnel (KMP) designation in NSE. E-mail dated February 19, 2015 from Unknown Person to Ramakrishna : "So in order to have a mix of all and not precepitate the contract entered into and also maintain status on hierarchy, and considering legally the terms of reference in TITLE NOT AS KMP and still get an executive authority I propose with love and abundant blessings that you will be called from April 01, 2015 as 'GROUP OPERATING OFFICER & ADVISOR TO MD' at the same level as group president of the company. With this I call upon SOM to discharge the following: 1. contract to revise to 5 day week only for paper and emoluments. 3 day will continue on routine with HO and rest at will. 2. one day brought additional on contract per week Kanchan to withdraw and surrender to me per month as gratitude on gross amt. 3. Travel intl first class exceeding 5hrs journey point to point, business class for domestic for group president and above."