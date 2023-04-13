NSUI leader moves HC against debarment over screening of BBC documentary in DU

"Respondent No. 3 (Proctor) while issuing the SCN (show cause notice) operated in a premeditated manner in so far as she had voiced her public opinion against the protests..despite there being no material on record to show Petitioner's involvement in the screening of the BBC Documentary, the petitioner has been debarred for a period of one year," the petition stated.



"The Impugned Memorandum notably suggests that there is a ban on showing the BBC documentary by Govt. of India, which was taken cognizance by the Proctor, University of Delhi. However, to the knowledge of the Petitioner, there is no prohibition on screening of the BBC documentary," it added.



The petitioner also alleged bias against him on the ground that six other students allegedly involved in the same incident have been asked to submit only a written apology while he has been debarred.



The plea also said that police detained a few students for the alleged screening but the petitioner was neither detained nor charged with any form of incitement or violence or disturbance of peace.



"The petitioner is a sincere and meritorious student of DU, and has exemplary academic record. Therefore the Impugned Memorandum is likely to rob the Petitioner of various academic and professional opportunities. Surely, alleged screening of the BBC Documentary cannot be a reason to deny the Petitioner a chance at academic excellence," it said.



The matter would be heard next on April 18.