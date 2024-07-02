NTA announces retest result, revised rank list for NEET-UG

The number of candidates sharing the top rank in medical entrance test NEET-UG reduced to 61 from 67 as the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced revised results on Monday, 1 July.

The revised result was announced after a retest was conducted for 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam started late at six centres on 5 May.

Six of the candidates who scored perfect 720 were those with grace marks. Five of them opted for a retest while one for scores without grace marks. None of the five candidates could score 720 in the retest.

The NTA, however, did not divulge the fresh scores of these candidates.

Forty-eight per cent of the 1,563 candidates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) retest conducted on 23 June at seven centres didn't appear.

NTA officials reported that 813 out of the 1,563 candidates appeared for a retest, while others opted for scores without the grace mark. The retest took place at seven centres following a Supreme Court order.