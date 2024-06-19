Education ministry cancels UGC-NET 2024 held on 18 June

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the UGC-NET exam held on Tuesday, 18 June. It was conducted in two shifts in OMR (optical mark recognition) i.e. pen and paper mode. Today, 19 June, the University Grants Commission (UGC) reportedly received inputs about irregularities in the examination from the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre of the ministry of home affairs.

Following this input, the ministry of education decided to cancel the exam to ensure transparency of the examination process, and to conduct it afresh, information about which will be shared separately. The Centre has also handed over the matter to the CBI for investigation, according to reports.

The UGC-NET exam is held for PhD admissions, junior research fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor posts in universities across the country. On Tuesday, the exam was held in OMR mode for 83 subjects in two shifts on the same day. The first shift was from 9.30 am-12.30 pm, and the second from 3.00-6.00 pm.