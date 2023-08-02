Nuh violence: NC chief Abdullah condemns imam's killing in Gurugram

A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, also said this was not an isolated incident as on Monday, a RPF constable allegedly killed three Muslims and his senior on a train.

“The country cannot progress amidst such incidents. The government must take decisive action against the perpetrators,” the party said.