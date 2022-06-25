Nupur Sharma again refuses to turn up at police station in Kolkata

This is the second time that Sharma has ignored the summons from the city police. Earlier, she was sent a notice from the Narkeldanga Police station under Kolkata Police's eastern suburban division where she was asked to be present at the said police station on June 20. However, at that time too, she refused to turn up at the last moment citing security reasons.



Soon after Sharma's controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad went viral, there were severe tensions in a number of minority - dominated pockets in West Bengal districts like Howrah, Nadia and Murshidabad.