Nurse, hospital owner among 4 held for selling newborn in Greater Noida

After negotiations, the deal was fixed at Rs 2.60 lakh. Growing suspicious, the couple alerted child protection authorities, setting in motion a coordinated operation involving the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, the Child Welfare Committee, and the local police.

According to officials, the accused instructed the couple to reach near the Bisrakh roundabout for the exchange. There, in a carefully planned trap, police teams in plainclothes moved in. Around 4:30 pm on Saturday, as a woman arrived carrying the infant, she was apprehended on the spot.

Sharing details of the operation, Shakti Awasthi, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), said the woman taken into custody was employed at a private hospital in the area.

Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of three more accused — including the hospital owner, an operating theatre technician, and a sanitation worker — pointing to a deeper nexus operating behind the scenes.

Investigators believe the racket may be part of a wider network exploiting social media platforms to target vulnerable individuals seeking adoption. More names are emerging as the probe deepens, with police continuing to question additional suspects.

The origins of the infant remain unclear. Preliminary findings suggest that the biological mother may have abandoned the child at the hospital before disappearing. Efforts are underway to trace her and piece together the circumstances that led to the baby’s abandonment.

For now, the rescued infant has been shifted to a shelter home in Noida, where she is receiving care and protection — a fragile life pulled back from the brink of exploitation.

As the investigation unfolds, the case has once again cast a harsh light on the shadowy networks that prey on desperation, turning what should be an act of compassion into a disturbing trade.

With IANS inputs