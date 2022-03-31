Nushrratt Bharuccha on shooting for 'Selfiee': Gonna be one mad fun ride

'Selfiee' is helmed by director Raj A Mehta, with whom Nushrratt had worked with on 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.



On reuniting with him, Nushrratt said, "Of course my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Datsaans with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride!"



Adding to it, she said, "I'm also really looking forward to working with Emraan sir and Diana. I've enjoyed watching their movies and excited to be working with them on Selfiee."