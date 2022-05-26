OBC quota row: Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to go home and cook; draws flak

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has stirred a controversy with his sexist comments asking NCP MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook" instead of being in politics, drawing a sharp reaction from her party.



Patil made the remarks on Wednesday during a protest by the state BJP unit in Mumbai for seeking reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections.



However, the BJP leader on Thursday said his words were part of a "rural style" of speaking and that he did not mean to disrespect women or Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.



"Whenever I meet Sule, we always greet each other with respect, Patil said.

After the Supreme Court recently allowed reservation for the OBCs in local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, Sule, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, had said she had contacted MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his Delhi visit, but he did not divulge what he did to get nod for the reservation.