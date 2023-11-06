Odd-even scheme to curb vehicular pollution in Delhi is back after 4 years

Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday, 6 November, that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in Delhi from November 13 to 20 as a measure to combat air pollution.

Rai also said that to safeguard the health of schoolchildren, the government has decided to suspend in-person classes in all schools, except for students in grades X and XII preparing for board exams.

"The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi after Diwali, running from November 13 to November 20. A decision to extend the scheme will be made after November 20," the minister said during a press meet.

He said the details of the odd-even scheme, including exemptions, will be worked out soon in consultation with the transport department.

Introduced in 2016, the odd-even car rationing scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. The enforcement next week would mark the fourth time that the Delhi government will implement this scheme to tackle pollution caused by vehicles.

According to a 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute, vehicular emissions contribute to roughly 40 percent of the PM 2.5 pollution in the capital.