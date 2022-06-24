Odia film actor Raimohan Parida found 'hanging' in his house

The entire Odia film world is in shock at the news of Raimohan's untimely death. Hundreds of Odia actors, co-actors and fans thronged his residence after getting the shocking news.



Chandi Parija, Odia film director said, "I am yet to believe that a person like Raimohan can commit suicide. And, why he will commit suicide? He has his own home, conducted the marriage of one daughter and a monetary sound person. I don't find any source that forced him to take such an extreme step."



Expressing shock over Raimohan's death, noted actor Siddhant Mahapatra, who had acted with the former in several movies, said: "It is hard to believe such an actor, who has seen several ups and downs in life, can think of doing something like this as he was quite successful."



Mahapatra said that Raimohan had worked hard and even stayed in rented accommodation.



"During our recent conversation, Raimohan didn't seem to be depressed. What led him to driving something like this is unbelievable," he added.



"We Odia film artistes are mentally so strong because we got kicks and struggled so much to survive during the initial time period in the industry. However, Raimohan bhai, an established artiste and a strong personality, why did he do so, I unable to understand," said actress Usasi Mishra.