Bodies of kidnapped Punjab-origin Sikh family found in California

Merced County Sheriff's Office in a statement on October 4 said the detectives received information that one of the victim's ATM cards was used at an ATM located at a bank in the City of Atwater.

"Investigators obtained the surveillance photo of a subject making a bank transaction where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.

"At approximately noon, working in conjunction with our local law enforcement partners, the Sheriff's Office received information that identified Jesus Manuel Salgado (48-years-old) as a person of interest in this investigation.

"Prior to law enforcement involvement, Salgado attempted to take his own life. Salgado is in our custody, currently receiving medical attention and in critical condition."

