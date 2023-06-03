Odisha: 18 trains cancelled, 7 diverted, 1 partly cancelled; helpline 06782-262286, 033-22143526/ 22535185

As many as 18 trains remain cancelled and seven of them have been diverted, and one train is partially cancelled following the Odisha train tragedy.



The trains starting from various locations were intended to pass through the Balasore stretch where more than 50 persons have been killed and over 100 injured after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel express train derailed near the Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district.