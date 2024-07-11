Odisha: ADM collapses on stage while singing Jagannath bhajan, dies later

An additional district magistrate (ADM) collapsed on the stage while singing a Jagannath bhajan at a get-together of government officials in Odisha's Gajapati district and later died, an official said on Thursday, 11 July.

The deceased, identified as Birendra Kumar Das, was serving as ADM (Revenue) in Gajapati district. A video clip of the incident which took place on Wednesday evening went viral on social media.

"The ADM suddenly collapsed while singing a bhajan and was taken to a local hospital, where it was found that his blood pressure was very high. After preliminary treatment, he was shifted to MKCG Medical and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors declared him brought dead," Gajapati collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan said.

He was an able administrator and the entire district administration mourned his death, Pradhan said.